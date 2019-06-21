TODAY'S PAPER
Woman's body found on Long Beach shoreline, police say

On Friday, a jogger found the body of a woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, face down in shallow waves on the shoreline in Long Beach, police said. Her death is being investigated by Long Beach detectives. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A jogger found the body of a woman facedown in shallow waves on the shoreline in Long Beach just after dawn Friday, police said.

The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old and wearing only her underwear, was pronounced dead by the Long Beach Fire Department at the beach location, between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards.

Her death, reported around 5:23 a.m., was being investigated by Long Beach detectives.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, and the woman's identity remained unknown, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

