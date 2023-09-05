Long IslandNassau

Unidentified body discovered on Long Beach jetty; police investigate cause of death, authorities say

Long Beach Police at the scene where a body was found on...

Long Beach Police at the scene where a body was found on the shoreline Tuesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A body was discovered near the Long Beach shoreline Tuesday morning, according to city spokesman John McNally.

The body was found near the jetty at Lincoln Boulevard at 6:30 a.m., McNally said.

It was not immediately clear the gender or approximate age of the victim or whether the body was found in the water or on the shore, he said.

Homicide detectives from both the Nassau County and Long Beach City police departments are investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

