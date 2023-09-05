Unidentified body discovered on Long Beach jetty; police investigate cause of death, authorities say

A body was discovered near the Long Beach shoreline Tuesday morning, according to city spokesman John McNally.

The body was found near the jetty at Lincoln Boulevard at 6:30 a.m., McNally said.

It was not immediately clear the gender or approximate age of the victim or whether the body was found in the water or on the shore, he said.

Homicide detectives from both the Nassau County and Long Beach City police departments are investigating.

