Man's body found floating in water off Massapequa park, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Nassau police said they believe there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found floating in the water near a town park in Massapequa Sunday.

Nassau County police said the Town of Oyster Bay constable located the body floating in the water about a 1/2 mile south of John J. Burns Town Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, but said the incident remains under investigation — and that the cause and circumstances of the death have not been determined.

Police have not identified the victim, but said there appears to be no criminality.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

