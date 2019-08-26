Man's body found floating in water off Massapequa park, cops say
Nassau police said they believe there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found floating in the water near a town park in Massapequa Sunday.
Nassau County police said the Town of Oyster Bay constable located the body floating in the water about a 1/2 mile south of John J. Burns Town Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, but said the incident remains under investigation — and that the cause and circumstances of the death have not been determined.
Police have not identified the victim, but said there appears to be no criminality.
