Boy, 13, seriously hurt in East Meadow crash, Nassau police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A 13-year-old East Meadow boy was hit by a car and seriously hurt Friday evening while crossing the street, Nassau County police said.

Police said the boy was crossing at the intersection of Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue in East Meadow when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla at 5:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old driving the Toyota had been heading north on Newbridge Road and remained at the scene after the boy was hit, police said.

Police said the boy suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

