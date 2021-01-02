A 13-year-old East Meadow boy was hit by a car and seriously hurt Friday evening while crossing the street, Nassau County police said.

Police said the boy was crossing at the intersection of Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue in East Meadow when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Corolla at 5:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old driving the Toyota had been heading north on Newbridge Road and remained at the scene after the boy was hit, police said.

Police said the boy suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.