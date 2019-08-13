TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Boy seriously hurt diving into pool 

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after he dove into a pool at a Massapequa home, Nassau police said.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital after the 4 p.m. incident at a Hamilton Avenue home, police said in a news release, adding that he suffered head, back and neck injuries.

Seventh Precinct officers responded and found the boy lying by the side of the pool after his friends pulled him out. He was responsive but unable to move, police said.

The Nassau County Police Aviation Unit landed a helicopter at a nearby school to take the victim to a hospital, where police said he regained some movement in his limbs.

