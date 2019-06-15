TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

BoyzN2Men Conference inspires, empowers youngsters to see beyond circumstances

Youth from across Long Island listen to journalist

Youth from across Long Island listen to journalist Shaun King's keynote speech during the seventh annual BoyzN2Men conference hosted by the Cedarmore Corporation at Hofstra University on Saturday. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Teenage boys from across Long Island were able to discover career paths, listen to athletic and business keynote speakers in Hempstead on Saturday and learn skills that would prepare them for the adult world.

Roughly 400 teens attended Hofstra University for the seventh annual BoyzN2Men Conference, hosted by Freeport-based nonprofit The Cedarmore Corporation.

Frank A. White, CEO for Cedarmore, said the conference’s goal was to not only empower minority youth in underprivileged areas, but also to show them they can aspire to achieve great things in life.

“We believe that these young men must see beyond their current present circumstances, and it is our desire and our passion…to reach out and help them,” White said.

The young men attended panels covering topics including financial literacy, college preparedness, personal branding, and developing healthy relationships. The conference also featured a career expo where teens could discuss careers with employees in fields ranging from STEM fields to law enforcement, health care and more.

R.J. Meyers-Turner, 17, of Uniondale, said he particularly enjoyed a panel on how students should prepare themselves to play sports in either the college or professional levels.

“I’m just staying focused and listening to what they’re saying because everything they say is going to help me better off in life,” said Meyers-Turner, a senior at Uniondale High School who will attend SUNY New Paltz this fall and plans to study business while playing football.

Alexander Plaisio, 19, of Huntington Station, said he first came to the conference as a freshman at Walt Whitman High School and realized over time what he learned there he could apply in the real world. Plaisio said he got the most out of the panels and keynote speakers.

This year’s speakers included Richard Salgado, a New Hyde Park native and CEO of Coastal Advisors LLC and a FOX Sports Super Bowl commentator Donny Brady, a Bellmore native and former NFL cornerback who owns Lynbrook-based Proficient Sports Training.

“To see other individuals that look like me all become successful, you say, ‘They’ve done it, so I can do it, too,’” said Plaisio, now studying at SUNY Old Westbury.

This year marked the first time organizers held the conference without BoyzN2Men founder Cynthia Perkins-Roberts, who died January 1 after a long battle with cancer. Jeffery Roberts, her husband, said his wife would be proud of what the conference had done for local teens.

“If we can touch one life, then it’s worth it all. That was part of Cynthia’s legacy, and that’s her legacy now,” Roberts said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy's class of 2019 At USMMA, Navarro gives opinion on cargo rules
Ryan Lindquist is being held without bail in Cops: Man arrested in connection with TA killing
Melissa Marchese was to graduate June 28 and Officials: High school senior hurt in car crash dies
A kayaker had to be rescued in Long Cops: Marine officers rescue kayaker in LI Sound
People walk on May 16 at Seventh Avenue Penn Station's transformation continues
An LIRR train hit a motor vehicle on LIRR: Montauk Branch service restored after crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search