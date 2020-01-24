A worker was seriously hurt Friday morning when he fell into a pit surrounding an abutment for the Long Beach Bridge, officials said.

Initial reports said the worker had fallen into the frigid waters of Wreck Lead Channel, which runs between Long Beach and Island Park. But, officials said, the worker was fortunate, instead landing in the well area around the support.

A statement by the Long Beach Fire Department said the man fell down a 16-foot pit. "Firefighters made entry into the bridge and extricated the patient," the statement said.

The incident was reported at 10:06 a.m. and officials said Island Park and Long Beach firefighters responded to the scene, along with a Nassau County police Marine Unit.

Officials said the man, whose identity was not released, was taken by the marine unit to the boat dock at Mount Sinai South Nassau Emergency Department at Long Beach. He was then transported by ambulance to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside and was in stable condition.

The northbound side of the bridge was temporarily closed during rescue efforts, a statement on fire department's Facebook page said.

With John Asbury