GOP candidate for Nassau County executive has COVID-19

Hempstead Town Council Member Bruce Blakeman was diagnosed

Hempstead Town Council Member Bruce Blakeman was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Hempstead Town Council Member Bruce Blakeman said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was quarantining at home.

Blakeman, who is the Republican candidate for Nassau County executive, said he was feeling better after testing positive nine days ago. He is set to end his quarantine Thursday and plans to attend next week’s Hempstead Town Board meeting, he said.

"I don’t know how I got it, but I’m feeling better," Blakeman said. "I initially got hit pretty hard, but I guess you could say I got the bad strain."

Blakeman, 65, of Atlantic Beach, said he was scheduled to meet with his doctor to discuss getting the vaccine before he was diagnosed.

"But before I had the chance to get the vaccine, I caught it," Blakeman said. "Whenever I get the chance, I’ll get the vaccine."

Blakeman has served on the Hempstead Town Board for six years, representing Valley Stream, the Five Towns and Atlantic Beach. He has two years remaining on his town board seat.

He was tapped by the Nassau County GOP to challenge incumbent Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. He has run unsuccessfully for Congress, state Comptroller and New York City mayor.

The Hempstead Town Board is scheduled to meet in person Tuesday morning at Hempstead Town Hall.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

