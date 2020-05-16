A large, rapidly-growing brush fire near the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater has been brought under control, the Wantagh Fire Department said just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fire, which burned eight to 10 acres, was reported around 11 a.m., Wantagh Fire Department spokesman Kevin Regan said. Wantagh Fire Chief Ken Kelly led the teams fighting the fire, which was fueled by grasses and stiff breezes.

"Due to the dry underbrush, wind and fast-moving flames, Chief Kelly requested mutual aid assistance for manpower and apparatus from at least nine different departments in order to bring the blaze under control," Regan said.

Firefighters were aided by a Nassau police helicopter whose crew told them where it was heading, according to Regan.

In an email sent shortly after 1 p.m., Regan said the fire was under control, with firefighters working on "hot spots." A total of 14 fire departments wound up being called to assist, "largely for manpower relief," he said.