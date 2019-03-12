Nassau police dedicated a new special operations tactical house Tuesday in honor of Officer Geoffrey J. Breitkopf, who was killed by friendly fire in the line of duty eight years ago.

Breitkopf, 40, was mistakenly shot by a Metropolitan Transportation Authority officer when they both responded to a Massapequa Park home where a man had barricaded himself.

At the time, Breitkopf was the first Nassau officer killed in a friendly fire shooting since 1976.

Breitkopf, who was a member of the elite Bureau of Special Operations, had been wearing plainclothes and carrying a police-issued M-4 assault rifle as he approached the home.

A 2012 report by then-Nassau District Attorney Kathleen Rice on Breitkopf's shooting found no criminality by MTA Officer Glenn Gentile or the officers who shot Anthony DiGeronimo, the man who had barricaded himself.

Breitkopf’s widow, Paula Breitkopf, in 2015 settled a wrongful-death lawsuit she brought against the MTA and others.

The North Bellmore tactical house for the Bureau of Special Operations was funded by the Nassau County Police Foundation with contributions from the PBA and ATF, officials said. The dedication occurred on the eighth anniversary of Breitkopf’s death.

“I cannot think of a better legacy for his work than this building,” County Executive Laura Curran said.

Scores of officers, most from the BSO unit in their specialty black uniforms, attended the ceremony.

The two-story building allows the officers to train in motor vehicle stops, building entries and helicopter roping scenarios, among others. The roughly 100-person unit worked to build the warehouse into a training center.

Cameras will later be installed so instructors and officers can review their practice sessions.