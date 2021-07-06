TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach, NY officials call for stricter inspections of coastal high-rise buildings

The boardwalk in Long Beach is home to

The boardwalk in Long Beach is home to Long Island's only high-rise condos and apartment buildings on the beach. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Beach and state lawmakers are calling for stricter building inspections of coastal high rises to avert a building collapse like what occurred in a Miami suburb.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) joined with Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) and Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn) to ask the state Division of Building Standards and Codes to require building owners to conduct regular inspections of aging coastal high rises.

New York State building codes do not require regular inspections of the structural integrity of high-rise buildings.

Kaminsky said the June 24 building collapse in Surfside, Florida, raised concerns of residents and building owners along the Long Beach Boardwalk, in the Rockaways and Coney Island.

"What happened there makes us ask questions how much do we know about the structural integrity of our buildings here. In many cases, the honest answer is we don't know," Kaminsky said. "After looking at that tragedy, it’s time we change the law so that we know which buildings are safe and have integrity, which need work and which are frankly dangerous."

Kaminsky said there was no immediate known risk to any buildings, but the change would require regular reports to the state.

Long Beach building inspectors conduct regular fire code checks, but are not trained or equipped to conduct structural inspections, officials have said.

Long Island officials and a private engineer said Long Beach shared parallels to Surfside, including being battered by the summer heat, coastal winds and corrosive sea air that could weaken steel and concrete.

Scott Kemins, Long Beach building commissioner, estimates half of the city's approximately 43 high-rises have been rebuilt or undergone major renovations to maintain many brick facades, balconies and structural integrity of the six- to 10-story buildings.

Officials said residents and building owners had been calling representatives asking for inspections. But officials said they didn't know when buildings, some as many as 50 years old, may last have been examined.

"Would you want to get on an airplane that was never inspected? Of course not," said Long Beach city council president John Bendo, who is also a nuclear engineer. "It’s the same with buildings. Like anything, materials deteriorate over time. It’s a common-sense measure to have routine inspections."

Check back for more on this developing story.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Nassau top stories

Nurse Sandra Lindsay after she was inoculated with
Biden honors LI woman who got first COVID-19 shot in U.S.
Nassau Police Officer Willard Gomes, left, leaves the
Appeals court throws out conviction from crash that injured cop
Homes along Greenway Terrace in Lake Grove.
Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
Kieran Blackwell age 2, son of Ryan Blackwell,
Top photos from around LI from June 2021
Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where
One dead, two injured in Roosevelt shootings, cops say
Crowds gather at Jones Beach on Monday July
Forecast: Hot days ahead, along with threat of storms 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?