Long Beach and state lawmakers are calling for stricter building inspections of coastal high rises to avert a building collapse like what occurred in a Miami suburb.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) joined with Sen. Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) and Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn) to ask the state Division of Building Standards and Codes to require building owners to conduct regular inspections of aging coastal high rises.

New York State building codes do not require regular inspections of the structural integrity of high-rise buildings.

Kaminsky said the June 24 building collapse in Surfside, Florida, raised concerns of residents and building owners along the Long Beach Boardwalk, in the Rockaways and Coney Island.

"What happened there makes us ask questions how much do we know about the structural integrity of our buildings here. In many cases, the honest answer is we don't know," Kaminsky said. "After looking at that tragedy, it’s time we change the law so that we know which buildings are safe and have integrity, which need work and which are frankly dangerous."

Kaminsky said there was no immediate known risk to any buildings, but the change would require regular reports to the state.

Long Beach building inspectors conduct regular fire code checks, but are not trained or equipped to conduct structural inspections, officials have said.

Long Island officials and a private engineer said Long Beach shared parallels to Surfside, including being battered by the summer heat, coastal winds and corrosive sea air that could weaken steel and concrete.

Scott Kemins, Long Beach building commissioner, estimates half of the city's approximately 43 high-rises have been rebuilt or undergone major renovations to maintain many brick facades, balconies and structural integrity of the six- to 10-story buildings.

Officials said residents and building owners had been calling representatives asking for inspections. But officials said they didn't know when buildings, some as many as 50 years old, may last have been examined.

"Would you want to get on an airplane that was never inspected? Of course not," said Long Beach city council president John Bendo, who is also a nuclear engineer. "It’s the same with buildings. Like anything, materials deteriorate over time. It’s a common-sense measure to have routine inspections."

