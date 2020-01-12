Nassau County police said they are investigating an early Sunday burglary where a male suspect broke into a closed East Garden City McDonald’s and stole cash from an ATM.

The man entered the Stewart Avenue fast food eatery about 3 a.m. with a black bag and cutting tools, police said. He broke into an ATM inside and fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

A female employee arrived at work about 4:30 a.m. and noticed damage to the machine and called police.

The suspect is described as wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous.