TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Burglar stole cash from ATM inside East Garden City McDonald's, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau County police said they are investigating an early Sunday burglary where a male suspect broke into a closed East Garden City McDonald’s and stole cash from an ATM.

The man entered the Stewart Avenue fast food eatery about 3 a.m. with a black bag and cutting tools, police said. He broke into an ATM inside and fled in a vehicle with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

A female employee arrived at work about 4:30 a.m. and noticed damage to the machine and called police.

The suspect is described as wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Investigators at the scene where Surgit Singh, 70, Police release ID of East Meadow crash victim
A virtual black box, including cameras and audio LI hospital recording surgeries in 'black box'
Congressman Peter King speaks outside his home on LI Republicans near decision on candidate for King's seat
The owners of Woodmere Golf Club want to Five lawsuits later, golf club owners stay on plan to build homes
ERASE Racism has elected two new board members: ERASE Racism adds judge, former journalist to board
Vera Fludd, Nassau County Sheriff, plans to retire Fludd leaving Nassau jail post after 'a lot of good days'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search