A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he entered an occupied home in Mineola, Nassau County police said.

Police said a resident on Garfield Avenue heard a knock on a side door about 10:10 a.m. As she approached the door, she saw an unknown man was standing in her home. The victim called 911 and the man ran away prior to police arriving, officials said.

The man’s description was given to officers who found him only a short distance away, police said.

Gordon Markais, 37, of Austell, Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, and possession of burglar tools and trespassing, cops said.

Markais is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead. It was unclear if he was represented by an attorney Tuesday.