Cops: Bus crashes into pole in Massapequa, kids aboard treated at hospital 

A school bus crashed on Merrick Road in Massapequa on Monday afternoon, foootage shows.  The crash prompted road closures in both directions on Merrick Road between Ocean Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard, police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas and John Valenti antonio.planas@newsday.com, john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A bus crashed into a pole in Massapequa Monday afternoon, prompting some children aboard to be transported to a hospital for assessment although there were no reports of major injuries, Nassau police said.

The 2:45 p.m. crash closed a stretch of Merrick Road near Alhambra Road, according to police.

A Nassau police spokesman said information was not immediately available about how many children were treated, whether it was a school bus that crashed or the type of pole it hit.

A photograph of the crash scene showed the right front end of a yellow mini-school bus wedged into a wooden power pole.

The crash prompted road closures in both directions on Merrick Road between Ocean Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard, police said.

With Howard Schapp

Antonio Planas and John Valenti

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

