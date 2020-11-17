A school bus struck and killed a 78-year-old man crossing Nirvana Avenue in Great Neck on Monday evening, Nassau police said.

Several students were aboard when the Towne Bus Corp. driver, a 60-year-old woman, tried to turn off Middle Neck Road onto Nirvana Avenue around 6:37 p.m., according to the police.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators are probing the crash.

Representatives for the Towne Bus Corp. could not immediately be reached for comment.