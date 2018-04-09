What we know, don’t know about the Southern State bus crash
Several people on the bus were from Huntington High School. Officials have not released passengers’ identities, or what other schools they attend.
What we know
- A bus carrying 38 high school students and five chaperones crashed into a Southern State Parkway overpass shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
- Several people on the bus were from Huntington High School, officials said.
- The top of the bus hit the Exit 18 overpass at Eagle Avenue in Lakeview as it traveled east.
- Two people were seriously injured, five others had moderate injuries and three dozen had minor injuries, State Police said at a news conference Sunday night.
- The students were traveling from Kennedy Airport after a spring break trip to Europe with EF Tours and were headed to the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station to meet their parents.
- Troy D. Gaston, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was identified as the bus driver. Gaston “obviously wasn’t aware of the parkway system” and its restrictions on commercial vehicles, Maj. David Candelaria said Sunday night.
- The bus was from Irvington, New Jersey-based Journey Bus Lines.
- A sign on the Eagle Avenue overpass says it has a clearance of 7 feet, 7 inches. That’s among the lowest on the Southern State, police said.
- The height of the bus is about 12 feet, according to the bus manufacturer.
- The students range in age from 16 to 18 and attend various high schools.
- Five people were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside in stable condition, spokesman Joe Calderone said.
- The driver was among 21 patients taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in “non-critical condition,” NUMC president and CEO Dr. Victor Politi said Monday morning.
What we don’t know
- Officials have not yet released the identities of the chaperones and students, or what other schools they attend.
- Where the bus got onto the Southern State.
The exact nature of the injuries is still unclear.
- Whether the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
