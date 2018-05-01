Driving over a bump. That’s what it felt like to the Syosset father when he accidentally backed up his car over his 2-year-old son, killing him.

Greg Gulbransen has spent the past 15 years trying to make up for that day, advocating that carmakers install backup cameras in all vehicles. He’s spoken before Congress, joined a lawsuit and recounted his heart-wrenching story again and again.

On Tuesday, a new federal rule — named for his son, Cameron — went into effect, making backup cameras standard equipment in all new cars.

“It’s been a long, long fight, but we’re going to save a lot of lives,” said Gulbransen, a pediatrician. “I was able to take my grief and transform it into policy change.”

In a way, Cameron has been with him all along the way, Gulbransen said. He’s called this quest “our mission.”

The rule requires all vehicles under 10,000 pounds, including buses and trucks, to come equipped with “rear visibility technology,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Car safety advocates heralded the move, and acknowledged the battle to create it.

“This is long overdue. The technology has been around for 10 years,” said Jason Levine, executive director for the Washington-based Center for Auto Safety.

Those have been costly years in terms of human life. About 200 people die every year because of back-over accidents, with another 12,000 injured, Levine said. Often, these accidents involve children struck in their own family driveway, sometimes by a person who loves them dearly, he said.

Levine said the auto industry opposed the measure from the start, wanting to retain the backup camera technology as a luxury item. The industry lobbied Washington against the rule, stalling progress, he said.

Gulbransen wasn’t going to let that happen. His life hadn’t been the same since his son’s death in 2002. He and his wife had come home from dinner with friends, and, after checking that his two boys were in their rooms, he went outside to move the car. Unknown to him, his younger son, Cameron, had opened the two front doors and walked outside.

That’s when Gulbransen shifted the car into reverse and “felt a little bump.” Then he saw his son’s body in the front headlights. He went to help him, but the pediatrician could see his son was gone, he said.

The combination punches of sorrow, guilt and shame made him feel a way that “there are no words for in English.” But Gulbransen decided he wasn’t going to escape into alcohol or try to blame something else.

“I’m going to own it, and turn it around,” he recalled saying to himself.

He and other advocates — along with the national safety group KidsAndCars.org — celebrated when then-President George W. Bush signed the measure in 2008. The rule gave federal transportation officialsthree years to draft wording on the mandate, but they postponed the deadline again and again.

In 2013, after the U.S. Department of Transportation withdrew the proposed rule and said it needed more time, Gulbransen was among those who sued the DOT to comply with the 2008 law.

The DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a federal motor vehicle safety standard requiring the backup cameras in 2014 and gave car manufacturers four years to phase in the technology.

Bill and Adriann Nelson of Dix Hills lost their 16-month-old son, Alec, in 2004 when his grandfather backed out of the family’s driveway.

The Nelsons hold a charity run every year and have been to Washington a dozen times to push for the measure.

On this day, their thoughts turn to Alec and what they’ve done to honor his memory.

“I hope when I get to heaven and I see him again, we’ll see the whole picture of how his life has affected things down here,” said Bill Nelson.