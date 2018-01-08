A Nassau judge on Monday revoked a probation deal for a Brooklyn woman who used a child cancer victim’s story to scam thousands of dollars from donors, giving her a year in jail after she skipped court and probation appointments.

Brittney Schmidt, 31, pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of scheme to defraud in exchange for a 5-year probation sentence and community service if she got in no more trouble.

Authorities said Schmidt and Vincent Fina, 30, used a now 6-year-old brain cancer patient Gianni Incandela’s story and photo to swindle money at Nassau County businesses and at police precincts, fire stations and businesses in Queens and Brooklyn -- before spending some of the donations on drugs.

“Although you are a person who clearly suffers from addiction, this does not provide you with a license to exploit a sick child and the family that cares for that child,” Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle told Schmidt in a Mineola court.

Bogle also said during Schmidt’s hearing that his original sentence commitment took her addiction into consideration, but then she failed to show up to at least three probation appointments and two court dates.

“I can only hope that you will reflect on what you did, the hurt that you caused and that you will change your life,” he added, while speaking of his decision to incarcerate her.

Schmidt told the judge she regretted missing court, but had been scared. She also offered a brief apology to Gianni’s family -- words the boy’s mother and grandmother said later they believed lacked sincerity.

The family of the Staten Island victim previously asked the judge to put the defendants in jail or at least sentence them to community service in a children’s cancer ward along with probation.

Gianni’s grandmother, Dee Tirado, said after Schmidt’s sentencing that the defendant didn’t even turn around and look at her and Gianni’s mother, Kelly Incandela, in court.

“I do feel like there was some justice,” Incandela said later, while adding that her son is continuing to fight cancer and has no idea about the scam.

Fina, who previously took the same felony plea under the same terms, is in city custody on a separate case in Brooklyn after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old of her purse on Dec. 12.

His attorney, Ronald Bekoff, said Monday his client has pleaded not guilty to the robbery. The Garden City lawyer said he didn’t know if the judge also will revoke Fina’s probation deal at the man’s Jan. 24 sentencing in Mineola.

Prosecutor Betty Rodriguez on Monday asked Bogle to give Schmidt jail time, but defense attorney Martha Leventhal argued that a year in jail for Schmidt wasn’t “commensurate to her behavior.”

Bogle issued arrest warrants for the Brooklyn couple on Dec. 13 after they failed to come to court and authorities said NYPD took Schmidt and Fina into custody on Dec. 19.

Bogle sent Schmidt to Nassau’s jail later that day without bail, and Fina has yet to appear before the judge.