North Hempstead Town plans to spend $111 million over the next five years to improve its parks, repave town roads and fund new projects.

The 105-page capital plan, which the town board approved Tuesday, outlined projects that will be taken on through 2024.

“I know that we are getting off to a great start,” Supervisor Judi Bosworth said before the board voted 7-0 to pass the plan, noting later in a statement that most maintenance projects, while not glamorous, are necessary to keep the town running.

Among the costliest projects are $21 million to resurface residential and industrial roads, $9 million to improve Harbor Links golf course in Port Washington and $4 million to stabilize the bluffs at Beacon Hill, also in Port Washington.

Under the newly approved plan, $78 million of project costs are anticipated to be paid for through bonds, and the rest will be covered by cash on hand, namely money left over from previous borrowings, $7.6 million of grants as well as funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to town Finance Director Steven Pollack.

Town officials said they will invest in environmentally friendly projects, including constructing a wash station in Port Washington in 2020 to prevent wastewater from being washed into Manhasset Bay.

The station, which will cost $1.7 million and be built at 802 West Shore Rd., will collect the wastewater that comes from cleaning town vehicles in self-contained units. Town officials said the measure would prevent oil and grease, suspended solids, heavy metals and pollutants from detergent in the wastewater from entering local aquifers, streams and ponds.

Other than routine maintenance, the capital plan also calls for spending on projects that have been years in the making, including redeveloping North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington and creating a 9/11 memorial at Manhasset Valley Park.

The first phase to renovate the waterfront park is expected to begin in 2020, one year after town officials revealed plans to revamp the expansive park.

Construction for the memorial has been allocated $100,000 for each of the next five years. The town laid a concrete base at Manhasset Valley Park in August, and a 19-foot-tall steel beam that came from the South Tower of the World Trade Center will be erected in the park.

The town’s building department plans to digitize legal and historical documents, including property records, deeds, certificates and drawings, at a cost of $2.6 million over five years.

“If there was ever a fire or flood, the [records] will not get lost,” town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

Pool improvements at Westbury's Martin “Bunky” Reid Park, which are much smaller in scale compared to the $21 million the town spent revamping the Clinton G. Martin Park pool in New Hyde Park, will include constructing a new building in 2021 and installing a splash pad in 2022. Costs for those additions are yet to be determined.