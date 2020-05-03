Rescuers recovered the body of a Farmingdale man who went missing Saturday morning after large waves capsized a boat near Point Lookout, tossing him into the water along with three others, police said.

John Costa, 54, the skipper of the 27-foot Angler fishing boat, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before noon Saturday after being pulled from the water by an NYPD dive team, Nassau police said. A second male passenger, 55, was still missing Sunday morning. Two others aboard the boat were rescued by a passing vessel, police said.

A distress call came in at 10:15 a.m. Saturday reporting the vessel had capsized in Reynolds Channel, according to Nassau police. Officers from department's police marine bureau and First Precinct responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the NYPD's aviation bureau and multiple local fire departments.

Police said the 2007 fishing boat had been attempting to navigate rough waters and was hit by multiple large waves, overturning the vessel and throwing all four occupants overboard.

A man traveling with his family on a 68-foot boat spotted two of the male passengers, 24 and 26, in the water and helped them aboard the vessel. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The capsized boat was removed from the water by Nassau County Marine Bureau and the incident is being investigated by the Nassau police homicide squad, officials said.