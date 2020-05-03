TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Man missing after boat capsized near Point Lookout found dead

Nassau police, local fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for a missing boater on Saturday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Rescuers recovered the body of a Farmingdale man who went missing Saturday morning after large waves capsized a boat near Point Lookout, tossing him into the water along with three others, police said.

John Costa, 54, the skipper of the 27-foot Angler fishing boat, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before noon Saturday after being pulled from the water by an NYPD dive team, Nassau police said. A second male passenger, 55, was still missing Sunday morning. Two others aboard the boat were rescued by a passing vessel, police said.

A distress call came in at 10:15 a.m. Saturday reporting the vessel had capsized in Reynolds Channel, according to Nassau police. Officers from department's police marine bureau and First Precinct responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the NYPD's aviation bureau and multiple local fire departments.

Police said the 2007 fishing boat had been attempting to navigate rough waters and was hit by multiple large waves, overturning the vessel and throwing all four occupants overboard.

A man traveling with his family on a 68-foot boat spotted two of the male passengers, 24 and 26, in the water and helped them aboard the vessel. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The capsized boat was removed from the water by Nassau County Marine Bureau and the incident is being investigated by the Nassau police homicide squad, officials said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

