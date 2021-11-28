TODAY'S PAPER
Two dead in North New Hyde Park car crash

First responders work the scene of the fatal

First responders work the scene of the fatal accident on Marcus Avenue at Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park on Sunday morning.  Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Two women died and a man is in critical condition following a single-car crash in North New Hyde Park Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Marcus Avenue near the intersection with Union Turnpike about 6:50 a.m. when the car overturned and then hit a utility pole, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were ejected from the car and died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. The investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

