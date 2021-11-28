Two dead in North New Hyde Park car crash

Two women died and a man is in critical condition following a single-car crash in North New Hyde Park Sunday morning, Nassau police said.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Marcus Avenue near the intersection with Union Turnpike about 6:50 a.m. when the car overturned and then hit a utility pole, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were ejected from the car and died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. The investigation is continuing.

