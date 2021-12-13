TODAY'S PAPER
Woman dies in Old Westbury car crash

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 30-year-old woman was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 2016 BMW driven by an 18-year-old man in Old Westbury late Sunday night, Nassau police said.

Neither of the drivers' identities were released.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike, just after the victim left Westbury Manor, a wedding venue located on that road.

The BMW also was being driven east on Jericho Turnpike.

The woman's death was pronounced by a police medic at 10:46 p.m.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No additional details were released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

