3 taken to hospital after North Bellmore crash

The crash at East Meadow Avenue and North

The crash at East Meadow Avenue and North Jerusalem Road in North Bellmore on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Three vehicles collided in North Bellmore on Saturday morning, and three people were taken to hospitals for treatment, Nassau police said.

The extent of any injuries in the collisions, which occurred at East Meadow Avenue and North Jerusalem Road, was not released.

Two sedans, a black Ford and a gray BMW, suffered damage in the front, according to photographs of the scene.

The other vehicle, a white Nissan Pathfinder, according to police, appeared to have been struck in the right rear.

No further details about the crashes, reported to the police at 10:17 a.m., were immediately available.

