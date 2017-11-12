Car crashes into house in Plainview leaving one dead, cops say
One person was killed when a car crashed into a house in Plainview early Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.
Police said the crash happened at 4:22 a.m. at a house on Round Swamp Road.
Four people were inside the car and the person who was fatally injured was a passenger, police said, but no further information was immediately available including the identity of the victim, whether...
