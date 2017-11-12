This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Car crashes into house in Plainview leaving one dead, cops say

Emergency personnel on scene where a car struck

Emergency personnel on scene where a car struck a house on Round Swamp Road in Plainview, Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
One person was killed when a car crashed into a house in Plainview early Sunday morning, Nassau County police said.

Police said the crash happened at 4:22 a.m. at a house on Round Swamp Road.

Four people were inside the car and the person who was fatally injured was a passenger, police said, but no further information was immediately available including the identity of the victim, whether...

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

