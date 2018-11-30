Car plows into Hicksville CVS

A motorist lost control of a car she was driving and burst through a Hicksville CVS storefront Friday afternoon, knocking down displays and sending merchandise flying, Nassau County police said.

There were only minor injuries to the driver in the 2:09 p.m. crash at 202 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville firefighters said, but the store and car sustained damaged. It was unclear how the incident occurred.

The driver was taken by a Hicksville Fire Department ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.