Cops: Six people injured in two-vehicle collision in Woodbury

The Syosset Fire Department and numerous ambulances from

The Syosset Fire Department and numerous ambulances from the Plainview and Bethpage Fire Departments, Nassau County Police Department and Huntington Community First Aid Squad responded to a two-car accident at Jericho Turnpike and Plainview Road on Saturday. Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Woodbury on Saturday night, Nassau County police said.

Authorities responded to the scene of Jericho Turnpike and Plainview Road at 8:17 p.m., police said.

Photos from the scene show a burned sport utility vehicle and a second vehicle with severe front-end damage, but other details of the collision remained unknown.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said there appeared to be no criminality.

