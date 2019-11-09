Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Woodbury on Saturday night, Nassau County police said.

Authorities responded to the scene of Jericho Turnpike and Plainview Road at 8:17 p.m., police said.

Photos from the scene show a burned sport utility vehicle and a second vehicle with severe front-end damage, but other details of the collision remained unknown.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said there appeared to be no criminality.