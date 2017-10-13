An order of macaroons spared Joan Cohen from the terror of seeing a wayward car come barreling at her Friday afternoon — smashing through the glass front of her Island Park candy store.

“It was like a bomb went off,” said Cohen, co-owner of Hope’s Land of Candy. “Thank God everybody’s fine.”

The white BMW sedan hit a table and a few stools next to the Long Beach Road store’s long counter, behind which Cohen had been standing.

The crash happened shortly after 3:20 p.m., police said. No one was charged.

At the time, Cohen said she was heading to the rear of the store, taking the macaroons to a father and his little girl.

The owner said the woman driving the BMW was incredulous. “She kept saying, ‘I was stepping on the brakes, but nothing was happening.’”

“If she had come through the door three seconds earlier, I would have seen her coming through the door . . .,” Cohen said. “I feel bad because I had a young girl here with her dad, and she was very upset. It was scary.”

The store’s security camera shows the BMW mowing down an outside bench before crashing into the building and running over a table and chairs.

The store posted a message on its website saying it will be closed until further notice while repairs are made.