Police are investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered when a car fire in Freeport was extinguished Friday morning, according to a Nassau County police news release.

According to Nassau County detectives, Freeport police officers responding to a car fire outside a house Seaman Avenue at 10:45 a.m. discovered a fully engulfed vehicle in the backyard. After the Freeport Fire Department extinguished the fire, a body of an undetermined gender was discovered in the vehicle, the release said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic.

Detectives from the Nassau homicide and arson/bomb squads and the Freeport Police Department are continuing with the investigation, Nassau police said.