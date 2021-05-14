TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Body found in burned out car fire in back yard of Freeport home

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Police are investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered when a car fire in Freeport was extinguished Friday morning, according to a Nassau County police news release.

According to Nassau County detectives, Freeport police officers responding to a car fire outside a house Seaman Avenue at 10:45 a.m. discovered a fully engulfed vehicle in the backyard. After the Freeport Fire Department extinguished the fire, a body of an undetermined gender was discovered in the vehicle, the release said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic.

Detectives from the Nassau homicide and arson/bomb squads and the Freeport Police Department are continuing with the investigation, Nassau police said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Nassau top stories

Jamik Cannon leaves Nassau County police headquarters in
Hempstead man convicted of murder in 2018 shooting
A surge in identity theft in New York
ID theft in New York surged 85% in 2020, DiNapoli says
Eli Reich, 2, who has a rare genetic
Couple seeks cure for 2-year-old with rare disease
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, third from right, visits
Isles' Ledecky leads goodwill tour for fans facing health challenges
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder discussed the arrest
Cops: CVS worker stole vaccine cards from Levittown store
Bradley Goldberg, 47, was taken into custody for
Cedarhurst man accused of threatening cops, Jewish leaders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?