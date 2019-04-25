TODAY'S PAPER
Multiple cars catch fire at Nassau Community College, officials say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Multiple cars caught fire Thursday afternoon in a parking lot on the campus at Nassau Community College in Garden City, according to county police and fire officials.

Fire department officials responded to a vehicle fire in a parking lot near Blenn Boulevard, in the vicinity of Buildings A and B, said James Hickman, a division supervisor at the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

Nassau police said it appears one vehicle may have caught fire and the blaze spread to two other nearby cars. 

There were no injuries, police said.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

