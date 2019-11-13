TODAY'S PAPER
Four vehicles destroyed in Syosset parking lot fire

The Syosset Fire Department received multiple phone alarms

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Three cars and a van were destroyed and several other vehicles damaged by a fire that swept through a Town of Oyster Bay parking lot in Syosset Wednesday.

The fire at the public lot on Ira Road was reported in a series of 911 calls at 11:14 a.m., Nassau County police said. There were no reported injuries.

The Syosset Fire Department responded to the scene, where winds drove the fire through a section of the lot. Photos from the scene showed the burnt-out hulks of the destroyed vehicles and several other vehicles damaged.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

