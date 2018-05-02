A car that crashed into a medical office building in Seaford on Wednesday caused minor injuries to one person in the vehicle and one person inside the building, Nassau police said.

Both were taken to a local hospital, the police said, adding the collision on Duff Place was reported at about 11:26 a.m.

The driver of the car had parked in front of a window, and evidently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to an employee of an upstairs office.

The car crashed through a window into a downstairs office, she said. Something struck the woman who was working in that office, she said.

Medical professionals from other offices rushed to help.

“We don’t know if she was sitting or standing,” said the employee, who did not volunteer her name. “It went right on top of her head.”

“She got hurt a little bit,” said the employee. “She was bleeding.”

Images of the scene shows the car wound up in an office, knocking debris onto a desk.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More details were not immediately available from police.