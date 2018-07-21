TODAY'S PAPER
Driver injured after car strikes Seaford CVS building, police say

First responders inspect the scene where a car

First responders inspect the scene where a car hit a CVS on Merrick Road in Seaford on Saturday. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
A driver had minor injuries after striking the side of a CVS building in Seaford on Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.

Police received a call just before 10 a.m., after the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake pedal on his Toyota sedan, police said.

Authorities treated the driver on the scene. There was minor damage to the facade of the store at 3491 Merrick Rd.

