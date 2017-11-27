TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Car crashes into new Taco Bell in South Hempstead

Nassau County police at scene of a car

Nassau County police at scene of a car crash in Baldwin on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Nassau County police are investigating a Monday morning accident during which a car crashed into a new Taco Bell in South Hempstead.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police said the crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at Grand and Willis avenues but they said no further information was immediately available.

A photograph of the scene showed a sign in the restaurant window advertising for employees and it appeared the store had not yet opened for business.

