Police: Car crashes into new Taco Bell in South Hempstead
Nassau County police are investigating a Monday morning accident during which a car crashed into a new Taco Bell in South Hempstead.
There were no reported injuries, police said.
Police said the crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at Grand and Willis avenues but they said no further information was immediately available.
A photograph of the scene showed a sign in the restaurant window advertising for employees and it appeared the store had not yet opened for business.