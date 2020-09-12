TODAY'S PAPER
Car crashes into Long Beach building, driver hurt, police say

Long Beach police and firefighters responded to a

Long Beach police and firefighters responded to a crash on Park Avenue early Saturday morning.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The driver of a vehicle that left the road and crashed into a building in Long Beach early Saturday morning was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Photographs of the Park Avenue collision in the beachside community showed the front end of the car facing out of the building, with part of a tree on top of it. The tree appeared to have been snapped in half. A parking sign lay on the sidewalk next to the building.

No more details were released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

