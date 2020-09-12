The driver of a vehicle that left the road and crashed into a building in Long Beach early Saturday morning was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Photographs of the Park Avenue collision in the beachside community showed the front end of the car facing out of the building, with part of a tree on top of it. The tree appeared to have been snapped in half. A parking sign lay on the sidewalk next to the building.

No more details were released.