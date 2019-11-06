TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Car, 2 people inside, land in Flower Hill home's pool, cops say

Two men, both believed to be in their

Two men, both believed to be in their 70s, were in stable condition after their SUV crashed into a swimming pool on Sunnyvale Road in Flower Hill on Wednesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two men escaped serious injuries when their SUV left the roadway, plowed through a backyard fence and ended up partially submerged in a residential pool behind a home in Flower Hill Wednesday.

Port Washington Fire Department first assistant chief Brian Waterson said the men, both believed to be in their 70s, were in stable condition after being transported to hospitals for treatment.

Nassau County police said the incident, which occurred on Sunnyvale Road, was reported in a 911 call at 9:55 a.m. Waterson said it was unknown if the accident was the result of a medical emergency. Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Waterson said the vehicle, a Nissan SUV, was traveling north on Port Washington Boulevard, which runs adjacent to the back of the home, when it left the roadway and crashed into the covered pool, ending up in several feet of water. More than a dozen Port Washington volunteer firefighters responded to the scene with a rescue truck and two ambulances, while Nassau police Emergency Service officers and an ambulance also responded to the scene.

Waterson said the homeowner was home at the time and told him "it made the whole house shake."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Jordan Rodland, 2, of Holbrook, feeds a goat Forecast: Sunny today, temperatures in the mid-50s
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
This Lattingtown home recently sold for $3.5 million. LI's 'Money Pit' home finally sells
Nassau County police in front of Abbey Lane Cops: Man struck by car outside polling site
This Sea Cliff home is on the market Southern-style Sea Cliff home lists for $1.349M
Donald Clavin, Republican candidate for Town of Hempstead Clavin claims win, Gillen doesn't concede in town supervisor race
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search