Car, 2 people inside, land in Flower Hill home's pool, cops say

Two men escaped serious injuries when their SUV left the roadway, plowed through a backyard fence and ended up partially submerged in a residential pool behind a home in Flower Hill Wednesday.

Port Washington Fire Department first assistant chief Brian Waterson said the men, both believed to be in their 70s, were in stable condition after being transported to hospitals for treatment.

Nassau County police said the incident, which occurred on Sunnyvale Road, was reported in a 911 call at 9:55 a.m. Waterson said it was unknown if the accident was the result of a medical emergency. Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Waterson said the vehicle, a Nissan SUV, was traveling north on Port Washington Boulevard, which runs adjacent to the back of the home, when it left the roadway and crashed into the covered pool, ending up in several feet of water. More than a dozen Port Washington volunteer firefighters responded to the scene with a rescue truck and two ambulances, while Nassau police Emergency Service officers and an ambulance also responded to the scene.

Waterson said the homeowner was home at the time and told him "it made the whole house shake."