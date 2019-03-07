Nassau police helped dispatch an unconscious man from an Elmont home to the hospital Thursday morning but when three other residents reported feeling sick less than two hours later, officers evacuated the house and discovered high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

The Fifth Precinct officers had first gone to the home about 7:15 a.m. because a man, 60, was found unconscious there, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Then, about 8:50 a.m., officers were called to the house again because two more men, ages 20 and 27, and a woman, 60, reported headaches and nausea, police said.

Officers suspected a carbon monoxide leak, which their department-issued detectors confirmed, police said.

The three later victims were taken to a hospital as well, officials said, and all four were in stable condition late Thursday afternoon.

The Elmont Fire department also confirmed high levels of the gas and vented the house, authorities said.

Police said the carbon monoxide leak was caused by a rotting pipe.