Official: 5 hurt, one of them critically, in carbon monoxide poisoning

The source appears to be an issue with the chimney or flue, possibly causing it to vent the carbon monoxide into the home.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Carbon monoxide poisoning left a Bellerose Terrace woman critically ill and landed four others in the hospital early Saturday, officials said.

The woman's son woke up with a headache shortly before 4 a.m. and found his mother unresponsive, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal. 

Six residents were in the Superior Road home at the time and five were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, Uttaro said. Their conditions — including the woman's — have since been upgraded.

The home did not have operable carbon monoxide detectors, Uttaro said. The source appears to be an issue with the chimney or flue, possibly causing it to vent the odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden death or illness into the home.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

