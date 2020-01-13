An infant, the child's mother and two other adults were taken to a hospital Monday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning, apparently the result of a faulty home oil burner, Nassau County police said.

Police said the incident occurred at a home in New Cassel and said several other occupants of the home were determined to be asymptomatic.

The incident at the home on Swalm Street, just off Prospect Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 6:17 a.m., police said.

Responding police and firefighters determined the four, none of whom were identified, were suffering from CO poisoning and they were taken to a local hospital by police ambulance. The age of the infant was unknown. Police did not release the conditions of any of the victims.

Police said investigators believe the incident was the result of a faulty oil burner in the home.