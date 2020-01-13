TODAY'S PAPER
Four hurt, one of them an infant, in carbon monoxide poisoning, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An infant, the child's mother and two other adults were taken to a hospital Monday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning, apparently the result of a faulty home oil burner, Nassau County police said.

Police said the incident occurred at a home in New Cassel and said several other occupants of the home were determined to be asymptomatic.

The incident at the home on Swalm Street, just off Prospect Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 6:17 a.m., police said.

Responding police and firefighters determined the four, none of whom were identified, were suffering from CO poisoning and they were taken to a local hospital by police ambulance. The age of the infant was unknown. Police did not release the conditions of any of the victims.

Police said investigators believe the incident was the result of a faulty oil burner in the home.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

