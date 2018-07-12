The Village of Floral Park has finalized the sale of Centennial Hall to a Hewlett-based real estate developer that plans to convert the former Masonic temple into an apartment complex.

The Friedman Group will develop 16 to 18, one- and two-bedroom units, Mayor Dominick Longobardi said in a letter posted Thursday to the village website.

“The next phase of this process will involve the Friedman Group seeking the necessary reviews and approvals from the village’s zoning board of appeals and architectural review board,” Longobardi wrote.

The contract between Friedman and Floral Park states that the developer cannot use the property for anything other than residential purposes for the next 30 years, even if the developer sells Centennial Hall to another party.

The contract also stipulates that the building’s facade must remain in or close to its original form.

Renderings of the planned apartments are available at newsday.com.

Village officials had been trying to sell or lease Centennial Hall since September 2015.