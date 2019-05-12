A moratorium on new helipads on Centre Island will continue into November after the village board voted last Wednesday to extend it for another six months.

The village board in 2017 approved a law to impose a temporary moratorium on new requests to build helipads and for take offs and landings, state records show. The village board has repeatedly extended moratoriums as members crafts legislation to regulate helipads on the island.

A hearing on a proposed law to generally restrict helipads and helicopter landings and takeoffs was scheduled for the same Wednesday meeting but was postponed, because two trustees couldn’t attend, Mayor Larry Schmidlapp said.

Hopefully we’ll get it in next month,” Schmidlapp said.

The proposal would grandfather in three helipads on the island, including those of entertainer Billy Joel and financier Clive Holmes, but would add restrictions to their use.