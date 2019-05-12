TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Centre Island extends ban on helicopter pads into November

A proposal to generally restrict helipads would grandfather in three existing pads, including on property owned by entertainer Billy Joel.

Centre Island considers restrictions on helicopter traffic as

Centre Island considers restrictions on helicopter traffic as neighbors complain about the noise from two helicopter pads. This one is loccated at Moses Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

A moratorium on new helipads on Centre Island will continue into November after the village board voted last Wednesday to extend it for another six months.

The village board in 2017 approved a law to impose a temporary moratorium on new requests to build helipads and for take offs and landings, state records show. The village board has repeatedly extended moratoriums as members crafts legislation to regulate helipads on the island.

A hearing on a proposed law to generally restrict helipads and helicopter landings and takeoffs was scheduled for the same Wednesday meeting but was postponed, because two trustees couldn’t attend, Mayor Larry Schmidlapp said.

Hopefully we’ll get it in next month,” Schmidlapp said.

The proposal would grandfather in three helipads on the island, including those of entertainer Billy Joel and financier Clive Holmes, but would add restrictions to their use.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Manhattan bound commuters load onto a ferry at City council to vote on allowing yacht cruises
A Suffolk police officer was injured in a Cops: Suffolk police officer injured in crash
On Saturday, Melinda Constantine of Westbury celebrates with Mother's Day miracle: Mom's first workout with son
Five female members were recently elected to the Junior firefighters named youth group of the year
This Syosset house is on the market for LI pond house comes with elephant statues
The Oasis Gentlemen's Club, across the street from Smithtown in talks to purchase topless bar
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search