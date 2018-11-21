Nassau County homicide detectives are investigating the cause of a Centre Island fire that left one man dead and took firefighters hours to douse.

"The intensity of the fire is what's concerning to us. We don't know what was the source of that fire," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department's homicide squad, at a news conference outside the home Wednesday afternoon. "It's not in an area of the house, such as the kitchen, that would be able to fuel that fire to make it that intense."

Fitzpatrick noted that the source of the Tuesday night fire was toward the center of the home.

"We don't know whether it's suspicious," he added. "It's undetermined right now."

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the single-family residence on Centre Island Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Investigators found the body of an unidentified man in a doorway near the front of the house, Fitzpatrick said. Police believe the victim was an older man from Queens who was one of many family members whoused the house occasionally, often during the summer.

Nassau police declined to provide the name but said the medical examiner's office will confirm his identity through DNA tests.

The Nassau County fire marshal's office is also investigating the fire and had sent its dog, trained to sniff accelerants, to the scene.

With Robert Brodsky