Nassau County police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside of a boat in the waters near Centre Island on Sunday morning.

The incident was deemed non-suspicious, police said.

They received the call at 8:20 a.m. about a boat floating in the Long Island Sound that was unoccupied.

The Nassau County police Marine Bureau and Aviation Unit responded and were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bayville Fire Department.

The Marine Bureau located the boat in the sound one mile north of the Centre Island.

The Aviation Unit found the body of a 57-year-old man nearby floating in the water. The identity of the man was not available Sunday night. The investigation was ongoing.