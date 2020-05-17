TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Body found floating in water near boat in Long Island Sound

Rescue boats search Long Island Sound after Centre

Rescue boats search Long Island Sound after Centre Island police received a report of an unoccupied boat Sunday morning. A man's body was eventually found floating in the water, police said. Credit: John H. Taylor

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Nassau County police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside of a boat in the waters near Centre Island on Sunday morning. 

The incident was deemed non-suspicious, police said. 

They received the call at 8:20 a.m. about a boat floating in the Long Island Sound that was unoccupied.

The Nassau County police Marine Bureau and Aviation Unit responded and were assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bayville Fire Department.

The Marine Bureau located the boat in the sound one mile north of the Centre Island.

The Aviation Unit found the body of a 57-year-old man nearby floating in the water. The identity of the man was not available Sunday night. The investigation was ongoing.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

