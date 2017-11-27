TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 49° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Students break Guinness World Record, donate to Puerto Rico

Seniors at H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square collected nearly 3,000 donated boxes of cereal.

Students at H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square broke a Guinness World Record for successfully knocking down 2,859 boxes of cereal on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The old record was 2,686. All the cereal boxes used for this record-setting event will be shipped to Puerto Rico and Florida. (Credit: Newsday / Yeong-Ung Yang)

By Nicole Boucher  nicole.boucher@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two seniors at a Franklin Square high school will be able to make an addition to their college applications: setting a new Guinness World Record.

Gabriella Fiuramo, student government president at H. Frank Carey High School, and Frank Porcasi, captain of the school’s football and basketball teams, helped to organize a successful cereal box domino chain longer than the previous world record of 2,686 boxes.

After knocking down their chain of 2,866 boxes, the students are donating the cereal to residents of Puerto Rico affected by recent hurricanes. The boxes will be sent to people in both Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida.

With the help of many fellow students, Porcasi and Fiuramo set up their boxes of Toasted Oats and Frosted Flakes around Carey’s gym on Sunday.

On Monday morning, the boxes were sent toppling with a push from Porcasi.

“Once I saw the last box fall, that was kind of when my emotion kicked in,” Fiuramo said.

Students and community members who gathered to watch in the bleachers cheered as the boxes fell and when the whole chain had collapsed.

“Everyone was just so positive,” said Principal Christopher Fiore.

After the excitement was over, dozens of students stayed in the gym to prepare the cereal boxes for shipping. Porcasi raised $3,500 to help with shipping costs and anything extra will be donated to hurricane relief.

The idea to break the record came to Porcasi when he did an experiment in physics that involved textbooks falling like dominoes.

He then approached Fiore with the idea of fundraising and sending the cereal boxes to areas affected by recent hurricanes.

“This was Frank and Gabby, 99.9 percent,” Fiore said.

The road to breaking the record wasn’t easy. They talked to many different stores to try to secure cereal donations and called and emailed people in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to find out where to send the boxes.

Eventually, a contact Fiuramo had at Associated Foods was able to help, and the company agreed to donate 2,880 boxes.

“If you have one person hear you out and one person with an idea, amazing things can happen,” Fiuramo said.

During trial runs on Sunday, some boxes became dented or lopsided so they couldn’t be used on Monday. Two “independent counters” who aren’t associated with the school declared official counts of 2,866 fallen boxes.

The world record will be awarded to the high school.

“We’re leaving school with a bang,” Fiuramo said.

By Nicole Boucher  nicole.boucher@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Brian Hills, 41, was charged with animal cruelty, SPCA: Dog owner charged with animal cruelty
Suffolk County police at scene of fatal crash Cops: Driver arrested in crash that left 1 dead, 3 hurt
FDNY Capt. Vincent R. Ungaro died of 9/11-related Intersection to be renamed for 9/11 first responder
Aerial view of tree-lined Elderfields Road in Flower Village: Remove a tree, replace it within a year
Steve Jones, left, Bill Walton, Kobe Bryant and Former NBA player dies at 75
Investigators at the Sixth Precinct in Selden on Cops: Man, shot in arm, drives himself to cops
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE