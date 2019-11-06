TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Child struck by vehicle in Freeport, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A 3-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Freeport, Nassau police said.

The child was hit at about 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of South Bergen Place and West Merrick Road, police said. The condition of the child and other details were not immediately available.

A person who picked up the phone with the Freeport Village Police Department Wednesday night said no one was available to comment. Officials with the Freeport Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Democrat District Attorney Madeline Singas who is running Singas plans to focus on gangs and drug trafficking in next term
Republican Don Clavin has a lead in the Clavin says he is moving ahead with transition in Hempstead
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Nassau Fentanyl seizure is largest in Nassau history, officials say
Developers want to build an assisted living facility Decision on Melville senior housing proposal postponed
An artist's rendering made available on July 31, Survey: 6 out of 10 would use LIRR-AirTrain link to LaGuardia
Ali Rizvi checks on his rental property in 8 tips for LIers thinking of buying a house to rent out
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search