Child struck by vehicle in Freeport, police say

A 3-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Freeport, Nassau police said.

The child was hit at about 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of South Bergen Place and West Merrick Road, police said. The condition of the child and other details were not immediately available.

A person who picked up the phone with the Freeport Village Police Department Wednesday night said no one was available to comment. Officials with the Freeport Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

