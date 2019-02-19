A child pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Seaford on Tuesday, shutting down all lanes of Sunrise Highway, Nassau police said.

The victim, who appeared to be between 12 and 14 years old, was struck about 3:25 p.m. on westbound Sunrise Highway near Washington Avenue and rushed to a hospital, police said.

Westbound Sunrise remained closed Tuesday evening between Jackson Avenue and Hicksville Road, police said just before 7 p.m.

Other details were not immediately available early Tuesday evening.