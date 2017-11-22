TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 33° Good Morning
Clear 33° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Great Neck Plaza approves permit for Chinese restaurant

The Great Neck Plaza Village Hall in the

The Great Neck Plaza Village Hall in the Town of North Hempstead on May 29, 2013. Photo Credit: JC Cherubini

By KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Village of Great Neck Plaza has approved a permit for a new business to open in the village.

The approval was awarded to Congyi Fang, who didn’t list an address of residency, but wants to open a Chinese restaurant at 25 Cutter Miller Rd. The location was formerly Yummy Sushi and now will become Be Your Chef, open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Board trustees approved Fang’s application during a village board meeting Nov. 15.

Also during the meeting, trustees decided to table their decision on letting Verizon Wireless install a communications tower on the rooftop of 98 Cutter Mill Rd., which is an office building. That agenda item is scheduled to be reconsidered on Dec. 6.

By KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Members of the crew for the Ronald McDonald Annual Macy’s parade to be high-flying affair
The Melville Fire Department and Suffolk police respond Officials: Two hurt, woman seriously, in crash
Trump SoHo in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 22, Trump name coming off SoHo hotel
Vietnam vets from left, John Ball from North Vietnam vets test positive for deadly parasite
Suffolk County police said Daniel Decosta, 30, of Cops: LIer charged with assault after stabbing
Conservative strategist Steve Bannon is scheduled to headline Bannon to headline fundraiser for Zeldin
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE