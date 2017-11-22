The Village of Great Neck Plaza has approved a permit for a new business to open in the village.

The approval was awarded to Congyi Fang, who didn’t list an address of residency, but wants to open a Chinese restaurant at 25 Cutter Miller Rd. The location was formerly Yummy Sushi and now will become Be Your Chef, open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Board trustees approved Fang’s application during a village board meeting Nov. 15.

Also during the meeting, trustees decided to table their decision on letting Verizon Wireless install a communications tower on the rooftop of 98 Cutter Mill Rd., which is an office building. That agenda item is scheduled to be reconsidered on Dec. 6.