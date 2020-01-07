A Freeport woman plans to file a $1 million civil rights lawsuit against Nassau County and Freeport officials, claiming a deputy sheriff punched her in the face during a verbal altercation partially captured on her doorbell camera.

Felita Dobbins, 46, of Lena Avenue, has filed a notice of claim against the county, sheriff's department, Freeport Village and its police department and individual sheriff's deputies and Freeport police officers in which she alleges that when she tried to report the alleged assault to police, they attempted to cover it up.

Dobbins, in an at times tearful interview Tuesday morning at the office of her Hauppauge-based attorney Kenneth M. Mollins, said she was home with her children and grandchildren on Dec. 30 at about 8 p.m. when two sheriff deputies came to her door — apparently to serve legal papers connected to a paternity suit on her daughter.

She answered the door and one of the deputies threatened to arrest her and she began screaming at him, swearing and calling him names.

“I said some nasty words I shouldn’t have said,” said Dobbins. “My emotions got over me because of certain things I’ve been through in life.”

Video footage from Dobbins' Ring doorbell camera shows the deputy drop papers in the home and leave, but then return a few seconds later.

“He ran back and hit me with the cuffs and tried to hold the door with his other hand,” said Dobbins, who said she went to the hospital for treatment after she was struck. Dobbins said her instinct was to protect herself and her children.

The video, which only shows the outside of the home, does not show the deputy's hand coming into contact with Dobbins, who was standing inside her home at the door when she said she was struck by the deputy.

"Clearly, you see him come up to the door, you see him throw the papers, you see him step towards her on the video, and you see his fist go back. Then Ring only shows you what's in front of the doorbell. The contact occurred in the house behind the doorbell," said Mollins. "So he assaulted her in her own home."

Mollins said he contacted the Nassau County District Attorney's office Monday to report the alleged assault. Mollins said the deputy should be arrested.

"We learned of these allegations yesterday and will review them," said Miriam Sholder, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County District Attorney's office.

A spokesman for the county did not immediately return a request for comment.

"While it is policy to not comment on pending litigation, we believe this action is absolutely frivolous and will be vehemently defended by the Village of Freeport," Howard Colton, Freeport’s Village Attorney, said of the allegation.

Dobbins served about six years in prison in upstate Bedford Hills in the 1990s in connection with a Manhattan robbery. Dobbins was raped by a guard during her time in prison, which became part of a successful fight to expand state law to make it a crime for a prison guard to have sex with an inmate, according to a 1996 New York Times article. The guard accused of raping Dobbins, Selbourne Reid, was charged with forcible sodomy, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of sexual abuse and received five years probation, according to the Times.