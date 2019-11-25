TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Clavin's transition team includes Peter King, civic leaders

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Don Clavin introduced his transition team Monday at the Hofstra University Club in Hempstead.  (Credit: Newsday)

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Don Clavin has assembled a large committee of elected officials, civic leaders and local business representatives to help him craft his agenda as he prepares to assume office early next year.

The group, to be chaired by Rep. Peter King (R- Seaford) and Hempstead Village Attorney Cherice Vanderhall, will advise Clavin, the town's longtime tax receiver, on topics including reforms in the town Building Department and the proposed Nassau Hub and Baldwin redevelopment projects, Clavin said at a news conference Monday.

"This transition committee is going to help us really focus and find ways to accomplish the real reforms the residents expect," he said at Hofstra University Monday morning, flanked by dozens of committee members.

Clavin, a Republican, narrowly beat Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen in the race for town supervisor. Gillen conceded the election last week following a count of absentee and affidavit ballots.

Members of Clavin's transition committee include Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association; Edward Blumenfeld, president of the Blumenfeld Development Group; Stuart Rabinowitz, president of Hofstra University; and the other members of the Hempstead Town Board.

Clavin said Gillen would not be on the committee, although he plans to meet with her to discuss the transition in the coming weeks. He said he was not ready to announce who will staff his administration, although he reiterated his pledge to cut the budget of the supervisor's office by $1 million.

In describing his agenda, Clavin voiced support for the Hub and Baldwin redevelopment proposals, and said the Building Department would be a "major focus."

Gillen has called attention for more than a year to allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the Building Department related to its permitting process and its assessments of property damage caused by superstorm Sandy. She said in September that the Nassau County district attorney is investigating the agency. 

Clavin said Gillen's calls for an outside audit of the department were "premature," but he said he plans a "thorough review" of the agency.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Nassau Police Officer George Day, who was struck Nassau lawmakers honor injured motorcycle cop
New York State Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon), left, New bill to attack real estate discrimination
Medical student Adam Lalley participates in a poverty Medical students get a lesson in empathy
More than 400 homes under construction, like this More than 400 Nassau homes undervalued in reassessment
Homeowner Lesly in the courtyard of her house Sea Cliff's house within a house
Sylvia and Arek Piatkowski show their Old Bethpage Avoiding agents, some LIers sell home on their own
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search