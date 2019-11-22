TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach plans to seek clawback of excessive separation payments

The Long Beach City Council plans to submit

The Long Beach City Council plans to submit a new response to an audit by the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

The Long Beach City Council will vote Friday to submit a new response to the state comptroller that argues the city did not have authorization for the past seven years to issue excessive separation payments to employees.

The City Council said it wants to recoup payments based on a report by the city’s outside counsel, which was hired last week. A previous report by a former federal prosecutor that was rescinded by the city found that Long Beach issued $3.1 million in "questionable" payments in the past decade to city and union employees.

The city’s latest report said the payments violated city code and constituted a conflict of interest. Specific reference was made to former City Manager Jack Schnirman, who the city said made payments while “acting in his own self-interest, thereby arguably breaching the fiduciary responsibility he owed to the City, the Council, and the taxpayers.”

Schnirman returned $55,000 to the city in September, after a draft audit by the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said he was overpaid for 662 hours in sick time, exceeding the city’s cap of 30 percent. The money was part of a $108,000 separation payment Schnirman received when he left in December 2017 to serve as Nassau County comptroller.

“The Comptroller’s report urges the Council to undertake 'claw-back' efforts to recover these overpayments,” the report said. “Once the Council is able to secure the pertinent information necessary to support such an effort, it will undertake necessary steps to rectify the overpayments. Certain City officials may be personally liable for authorization of these improper payments.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.  

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Nassau County police had a portion of Hempstead Cops: Pickup hits, kills woman crossing Hempstead Turnpike
Medical student Adam Lalley participates in a poverty Medical students get a lesson in empathy
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Mineola on NIFA approves $3.11 billion Nassau budget for 2020
Melville's Ellen Kraft and daughter Georgia, 7, took A certain snowman charms LI's 'Frozen II' viewers
Makhai Jinks #5 of Freeport, left, rushes for Jinks scores three touchdowns as Freeport reaches LIC
Makhai Jinks #5 of Freeport rumbles 50 yards Photos: Nassau Conference I football championship
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search