The Long Beach City Council will vote Friday to submit a new response to the state comptroller that argues the city did not have authorization for the past seven years to issue excessive separation payments to employees.

The City Council said it wants to recoup payments based on a report by the city’s outside counsel, which was hired last week. A previous report by a former federal prosecutor that was rescinded by the city found that Long Beach issued $3.1 million in "questionable" payments in the past decade to city and union employees.

The city’s latest report said the payments violated city code and constituted a conflict of interest. Specific reference was made to former City Manager Jack Schnirman, who the city said made payments while “acting in his own self-interest, thereby arguably breaching the fiduciary responsibility he owed to the City, the Council, and the taxpayers.”

Schnirman returned $55,000 to the city in September, after a draft audit by the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said he was overpaid for 662 hours in sick time, exceeding the city’s cap of 30 percent. The money was part of a $108,000 separation payment Schnirman received when he left in December 2017 to serve as Nassau County comptroller.

“The Comptroller’s report urges the Council to undertake 'claw-back' efforts to recover these overpayments,” the report said. “Once the Council is able to secure the pertinent information necessary to support such an effort, it will undertake necessary steps to rectify the overpayments. Certain City officials may be personally liable for authorization of these improper payments.”

