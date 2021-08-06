TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Four hurt in Hempstead apartment building fire, Nassau police say

Three residents and a firefighter suffered minor injuries

Three residents and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire at an apartment building on Clinton Street in Hempstead early Friday morning, Nassau police said.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

As many as 75 residents may have been temporarily displaced, and four people were hurt, in a pre-dawn apartment building fire in Hempstead on Friday that required firefighters from 16 departments to put out, Nassau police said.

Three residents were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained in the fire, which occurred on Clinton Street at about 3:24 a.m., the police statement said. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. No further details were immediately released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Beachgoers enjoy the waves and sand at Jones
Officials: Swimming allowed at LI beaches after shark concerns
Students at Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont
State: Districts can return to local control on masking, social distancing
Town Board member Gene Cook during a board
Gene Cook's name will appear on ballot, judge rules
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Images of New Yorkers who have died during
More people have died of COVID-19 in NY than state publicly reports, fed data shows
The Jericho school district's Board of Education on
Number of COVID-19 patients in LI hospitals on rise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?