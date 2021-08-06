As many as 75 residents may have been temporarily displaced, and four people were hurt, in a pre-dawn apartment building fire in Hempstead on Friday that required firefighters from 16 departments to put out, Nassau police said.

Three residents were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries sustained in the fire, which occurred on Clinton Street at about 3:24 a.m., the police statement said. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. No further details were immediately released.